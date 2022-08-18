Better with Age: Celebrating our centenarians

By Pamela Austin

National Centenarian’s Day, which recognizes individuals who have lived a century or longer, is Sept. 22. This special day was founded by Williamsport Nursing Home in Williamsport, Maryland. According to the United Nations, there are currently more than 570,000 centenarians in the world.

These older adults continue to add value to society as they bring 100 years of experiences, living through historic events such as The Great Depression, the First Man in Space, Y2K and 18 presidents. This is a time to celebrate their resilience, wisdom and contributions. Last year we celebrated 18 honorees virtually. Some advice given by the centenarians was to “Stay in school and stay true to yourself,” “Be a happy person,” “Go with the flow” and “Have faith.”

It is with pleasure that we announce that the City of Alexandria, in collaboration with Mayor Justin Wilson and the Successful Aging Committee, will celebrate the distinctive experiences and achievements of Alexandria centenarians in person. Participants will receive certificates honoring their lifetime achievements and an Alexandria recognition coin.

The presentation will be held on Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. in the city hall Vola Lawson Lobby. Alexandria residents who will be 100 years old or older by Dec. 31 and wish to be acknowledged are invited to participate. Light refreshments will be served and there will be a special musical selection from the Alexandria Citizen Band.

Participants can sign up online at https://www.alex andriava.gov/Aging by Aug. 21.

The Successful Aging Committee includes representatives from Senior Services, St. Martin de Porres Senior Center, Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Catholic Charities and the City’s Division of Aging and Adult Services, and Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities. Join them by helping to honor your older loved one living in the City of Alexandria.

For additional questions call Senior Services of Alexandria at 703-836-4414, extension 110, or email admin @seniorservicesalex.org.

The writer is aging and disability resource coordinator for the City of Alexandria’s Department of Community & Human Services Division of Aging & Adult Services.