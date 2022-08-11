City launches new app for paratransit users

By Liana Hardy | [email protected] The City of Alexandria introduced a new app for users of the city’s paratransit service DOT on July 11, which provides riders with disabilities more options to schedule and pay for rides. DOT is a specialized transportation service for city residents and visitors who are unable to use transit due to disability. The city will also expand the DOT service zone to include the surrounding Washington, D.C. area to provide more travel options for users.

The new app will allow users to pre-schedule rides, receive automated ride notification reminders, pay for fares by credit card and reverse, track and cancel rides through the app in order to shorten wait times. The app will also provide riders a 30-minute pickup window to make the service more efficient and serve more riders. The app will not change any DOT fares, which allow free trips within the city, $4 trips for riders traveling less than 5 miles outside the city and $6 trips for riders traveling more than 5 miles outside the city. Program eligibility requirements and the number of DOT vehicles will also remain the same.