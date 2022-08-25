Classical songs, modern meanings

Khwalpak, the only female conductor – who led the only all-female orchestra – in Afghanistan’s history, will conduct two Afghan pop songs from the 70s and 80s in the ASO’s “Afghan Days, Arabian Nights” concert this fall. Khwalpak’s husband Zada will play the tabla, an Afghan classical music instrument, and poets will recite Afghan poetry while the ASO performs the well-known symphonic suite Scheherazade, conducted by ASO Music Director Jim Ross.

The ASO is known for mixing the traditional with the nontraditional in their concert repertoire – a practice that most professional orchestras do not explore, according to Ross. Their 2022-2023 concert season, which starts in October and lasts until April, reflects this mixture.

“The title of the season is just all about telling stories through music,” ASO Executive Director George Hanson said. “I would say that the calling card of ASO is that we present an extraordinarily diverse palette, as in colorful palette, of music – including the traditional, but we do it in untraditional ways.”

The ASO will begin the season with their “All Hearts Vie for Joy!” concert, which combines one of the most well-known pieces in classical music history, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, with Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia and contemporary poet Tracy K. Smith’s English version of Beethoven’s original German text.

Following a holiday concert that features traditional favorites such as Handel’s Messiah and Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, the ASO will perform Haydn, Mozart and Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings in February, and then end the season in April with a concert that combines Grieg’s piano concerto, Stravinsky’s ballet Rite of Spring and an overture by Cuban composer Guido López-Gavilán.