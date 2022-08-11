Creative Neighborhood Grant winners announced

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]
Alexandria’s Office of the Arts announced the winners of its Creative Neighborhood Grant Program, which will provide funding for various arts programs throughout the city.
The program, which received an arts project grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, opened applications on April 15 and received 15 submissions by May 13. According to a news release, $60,000 is available to award and $61,143 will be re-granted to 13 nonprofit organizations to help engage more than 200 artists with 38 program occurrences and 162 programming hours.
Awarded neighborhoods include the West End, Arlandria and Old Town; they will be able to host various creative programs to energize the community from now through Dec. 15.
The full list of winners includes Del Ray Artisans and Alexandria Citizens Band in Arlandria; Arts on the Horizon, Ethio Global Arts, Momentum Collective, Northern Virginia Fine Arts Association, NOVA Connections and Running Strong American Indian Youth in Old Town; and Network of Family Service, QuinTango, Raeye Children Aid, Inc., Sound Impact and Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic in the West End.
For more information, visit alexandriava.gov/Arts or email [email protected]