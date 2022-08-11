Creative Neighborhood Grant winners announced

Alexandria’s Office of the Arts announced the winners of its Creative Neighborhood Grant Program, which will provide funding for various arts programs throughout the city.

The program, which received an arts project grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, opened applications on April 15 and received 15 submissions by May 13. According to a news release, $60,000 is available to award and $61,143 will be re-granted to 13 nonprofit organizations to help engage more than 200 artists with 38 program occurrences and 162 programming hours.