Deputy city manager to resign

By Liana Hardy | [email protected]

Alexandria Deputy City Manager Laura Triggs will resign effective Sept. 9 after 24 years of public service in Alexandria, according to a news release.

Triggs served as deputy city manager for eight years; she began working for Alexandria in 1998 when she became deputy director of finance and comptroller. Triggs later served as the city’s director of finance and chief financial officer before becoming deputy city manager.

During her career in Alexandria, Triggs helped advance fiscal policies and maintain the city’s financial standing, particularly during tough times such as the 2009 recession.

In her 24 years working with the city, Triggs supervised the preparation of annual financial reports and budgets, worked to fully fund the city’s employee pension funds and developed long-term fiscal policies to maintain the city’s high bond ratings during and after the 2009 recession. Triggs recently spearheaded an effort to bring equitable access to high-speed internet services for Alexandrians.

As deputy city manager, Triggs oversaw several different city departments at various times, including budget, emergency and customer communications, facilities, fire, finance, human resources, information technology and performance analytics. She also served on the Alexandria Transit Company, DASH, and Alexandria’s pension fund investment boards.