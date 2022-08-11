Filling in the Blanks: Forever a Titan

We all face crossroads as we navigate through life. Some take us away from where we are only to bring us back to our beginnings. Those thoughts came to mind as I realized my “dream job” in July of 2018, becoming the superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools. I was so proud to come back to the school division that helped me become the person I am. I have been a part of ACPS from elementary school, through middle and high

school, graduating from T.C. Williams High School, now Alexandria City High School, in 1995. In a leadership capacity over the past four years, it has been a privilege to advocate on behalf of our young people for an equitable education for all ACPS students.

Together, we have accomplished much and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to help forge a path forward for the school division. We put the focus on racial equity within ACPS in adopting the 2025 Strategic Plan: Equity for All in June of 2020. This five-year plan has already helped eliminate opportunity and achievement gaps as it puts all students on the path to succeed after graduation. Putting racial equity at the heart of all our work has made ACPS an example of what a school division should be. I am so grateful for your support and for allowing me to be a part of our amazing school division.

As we launched The Identity Project in July 2020, it was inspiring to see our high school students, in particular, rally behind the cause as they worked to replace the names of T.C. Williams High School and Matthew Maury Elementary School – names with a past that promoted systemic racism. The Identity Project did more than rename these schools – it opened a wide-ranging community conversation concerning systemic racism with the opportunity for all voices to be heard.