Flood mitigation project accelerates

Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]

The Flood Action Alexandria team is getting a head start with a portion of its local funding while awaiting a potential federal grant for a flood mitigation project, according to a news release.

The proposed project includes Notabene Drive, Four Mile Road and Old Dominion Boulevard and received a portion of its local funding from City Council in June.

The project plans to install “660 linear feet of 42-inch pipe to replace the existing 24-inch pipe to provide additional capacity to the storm sewer drain excess water runoff,” according to the release.