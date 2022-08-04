Flood mitigation project accelerates

Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]
The Flood Action Alexandria team is getting a head start with a portion of its local funding while awaiting a potential federal grant for a flood mitigation project, according to a news release.
The proposed project includes Notabene Drive, Four Mile Road and Old Dominion Boulevard and received a portion of its local funding from City Council in June.
The project plans to install “660 linear feet of 42-inch pipe to replace the existing 24-inch pipe to provide additional capacity to the storm sewer drain excess water runoff,” according to the release.
“We want to do some of the preliminary work so we can just keep going on design and construction on that project,” Jesse Maines, chief of the Stormwater Management Division, said during the June 28 City Council meeting.
The federal 2023 Community Project Funding Program grant proposal was submitted by Rep. Don Beyer (VA-8), which provides targeted funding for local projects across the country.
The city approved the Stormwater Utility Fee funding to start the first stage of planning and design. That way, if the grant is approved, the project will be ready to quickly move onto the construction phase.