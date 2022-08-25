Hourly parking rates change

Starting Sept. 7, the city will increase hourly rates on select residential blocks with pay by phone restrictions and reduce the hourly rate at the Courthouse Garage on nights and weekends, according to an update from the city.

To encourage visitors to park away from the blocks that become crowded, the city will increase the hourly parking rates from $1.75 to $3 an hour. The two-hour time limit remains unchanged and guests can still park for free if they have a guest permit, according to Katye North, division chief of Mobility Services.