Hourly parking rates change

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]
Starting Sept. 7, the city will increase hourly rates on select residential blocks with pay by phone restrictions and reduce the hourly rate at the Courthouse Garage on nights and weekends, according to an update from the city.
To encourage visitors to park away from the blocks that become crowded, the city will increase the hourly parking rates from $1.75 to $3 an hour. The two-hour time limit remains unchanged and guests can still park for free if they have a guest permit, according to Katye North, division chief of Mobility Services.
The hourly rate at the Courthouse Garage on nights and weekends will be reduced from $2.50 to $1 an hour. The city hopes this change will decrease the number of visitors who use on-street parking.
“Over the next few months, we’ll continue to monitor the data for these blocks and the garage to see if it’s making an impact and adjust as needed,” North said.
For more information, visit the city’s website, which includes an overview of the Residential Pay by Phone Parking Program as well as an overview of parking in Old Town.