Lawyer named Business Leader of the Year

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce has selected long-time Alexandria lawyer Cathy Puskar of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh P.C. as its 2022 Business Leader of the Year.

Puskar’s practice focuses on land use and zoning matters in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. Over the years, she has successfully represented a number of clients in obtaining the necessary entitlements for a variety of projects, including major residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, according to a news release.

Puskar earned her Juris Doctorate and bachelor’s degrees from George Washington University and the College of William and Mary, respectively. She currently serves on the board of the Alexandria Police Foundation and the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce’s Government Relations Committee and is a member of the Alexandria Bar Association, Arlington County Bar Association, Northern Virginia Building Industry Association and the Urban Chapter of the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association.