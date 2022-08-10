Listing: 80 Holly Hill Court

Address: 80 Holly Hill Court

Neighborhood: Sleepy Creek Farms

Listed: $499,000

New Construction. Adena Design values the importance of being connected to nature and the ability to provide that experience to our customers. Our latest model offers the sophistication of modern styling combined with maintenance free materials and functionality.

The home is crafted with Pella casement windows and doors, Allura cement board siding, Timbertech composite decking and Superior Walls. An open main level floor plan with a full wall of operable glass opens onto a deck with a pond view. Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops compliment the refined design of the kitchen cabinets.

The master bedroom is located on the main level and features a walk-in closet and private cantilevered balcony. There are solid acacia wood floors throughout the main level. Both bathrooms present ceramic tile shower surrounds with glass entry doors and Moen plumbing fixtures. Ten foot tall floor to ceiling windows flanking a large metal clad gas fireplace combine to form an artistic focal point in the main living space. The lower level consists of a bedroom, full bathroom and oversized one car garage.

The 2.5 acre lot is situated adjacent to a large community pond on which you may fish, swim or picnic in a serene wooded landscape.

Minutes to Cacapon State Park and downtown Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Great Airbnb investment opportunity! Additional properties offered by Adena Design are also available.

