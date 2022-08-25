Monique Miles sues Virginia attorney general’s office

Alexandria resident Monique Miles, who briefly served as deputy attorney general of government operations and transactions for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, is suing her former employer’s office for defamation.

Filed last week in Richmond Circuit Court, the complaint alleges that Miyares and four

other colleagues, Charles Slemp III, Darrell Jordan, Klarke Kilgore and Victoria LaCivita,

have harmed her professional career and reputation after telling the media she resigned from her new position and was not transparent during initial interviews.

The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.

“As a result of the defamatory actions of the Defendants, Plaintiff has been damaged in her professional reputation, has lost active clients, and has had to repeatedly attempt to rehabilitate her reputation among both the general public and the judiciary, before whom she practices her profession,” the complaint reads.

Miles founded Old Towne Associates, P.C., a law firm in the city focused on employment law and civil litigation, in 2013.