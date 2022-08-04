New race and identity program launches for Alexandria parents

Local advocacy organization Open Horizon will launch a new program for Alexandria parents to discuss the topics of race, belonging and identity this September. The Northern Virginia-based foundation is partnering with Conversations About Race & Belonging, a network of facilitators who lead community discussions, to create the “Conversations About Race & Belonging: Parents Program,” a biweekly initiative that will meet for eight in-person or online sessions between September and January. Program leaders hope that the meetings will teach parents how to talk about uncomfortable subjects and facilitate more conversations about local and national issues involving race.

Parents in the program will engage in self reflection and work to understand the perspectives of different participants, as well as learn more about the history of systemic racism and racial inequity in the United States, according to Michele Chang, Parents Program organizer and facilitator. Chang said the program will provide parents with a safe space to have difficult conversations, learn more about racial issues and explore their own personal histories with race. “The focus is on offering a place for people to have conversations about what they are uncovering in terms of their own understanding of their own awareness, and then learning, quite frankly, about the history of race and racism in our country,” Chang said. “The facts and figures are really a lens through which we can practice listening to one another and having conversations that most people find pretty uncomfortable.”

The Parents Program will host six regular sessions, along with a retreat and a “community immersion” session that will bring members of the community into the discussion, and provide participants readings, podcasts and occasional videos to engage with in between sessions. The program hopes to include around 30 parents, who will be selected after completing an application. According to Chang, many cultural sensitivity programs or diversity trainings focus on students or teachers rather than parents, leaving many parents without opportunities to learn about and discuss issues of racism and identity. “What we’ve observed is that the students are getting materials in school, teachers are getting cultural competence and other training hopefully, but the one group that’s kind of left out in the cold are the parents, who don’t have a place that they can have these conversations and ask difficult or awkward or uncomfortable questions and learn racial literacy,” Chang said. “So this is a program that seeks to give parents a little bit of all of that.”