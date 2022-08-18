Our View: Don’t strangle Duke Street

Putting pressure on something that’s already bursting at the seams usually doesn’t end well.

That could mean squeezing into an already tight shirt after visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet. It could mean stuffing the 26th marshmallow into your mouth during a game of “chubby bunny.” Or it could mean crowding an already gridlocked roadway from multiple pressure points.

While perhaps it’s been a while since most residents played chubby bunny, it’s likely not been long since any Alexandria resident experienced the unhappy delays involved in traveling virtually any distance on Duke Street.

City planners are doing their best to deal with Alexandria’s major roadway that is beset with multiple problems:

1) It’s already gridlocked and is getting more so with each new housing unit, whether single- or multi-family, that’s built in the city.

2) It’s unsafe for pedestrians or cyclists in its current configuration.

3) It’s ill-suited to rapid-speed public transit buses.

4) Existing gridlock leads to dangerous cut-through traffic in nearby neighborhoods.

Our city leaders deserve credit for not simply ignoring these issues. Unfortunately, while each solution that’s being developed looks reasonable when taken individually, when put together they will make Duke Street unpassable for people in private motor vehicles.

It’s been well-documented in this space that we think the negative consequences of Alexandria’s rapid over-development of the past 10 years far outweigh any potential benefits.