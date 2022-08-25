Out of the Attic: Connecting with history

When Judge Vanzetta Penn McPherson knelt in the Alabama grass and pierced the ground with a trowel where John Temple was lynched in 1919, she felt an undeniable encounter with a new truth.

“For all I know, some of the very dirt we dug was there. What if dirt could talk?” McPherson said, adding it was a poignant way to connect with Temple.

The Alexandria Community Remembrance Project, in partnership with the national nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative, will further memorialize Joseph McCoy and Benjamin Thomas, who were lynched in the city in 1897 and 1899, with a soil collection ceremony next month in Market Square followed by a trip to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Alabama.

The EJI Community Remembrance Project requires localities to hold a soil collection and take a pilgrimage to their memorial and museum in Montgomery, Alabama. The ACRP has decided to connect these two events by bringing the sacred soil on the pilgrimage and delivering it to the Memorial for Peace and Justice with two special ceremonies.

The soil collection ceremony for both men is on Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. in Market Square.