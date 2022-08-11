Port City Brewing honored

The competition took place at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn. Managed this year by Head Judge Charlie Harr, the Virginia Craft Beer Cup is the largest of its kind in the country. Brewers could submit up to four beers in 33 different categories. According to the release, a record 106 breweries and 396 beers competed.

Port City Brewing Company, located at 3950 Wheeler Ave., won multiple awards in the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup, according to a news release.

Port City Brewing won two first place awards, one in the Belgian Wit category for its Optimal Wit and one in the Porter category for its standard Porter. The brewery also won a third place Best in Show award for its Optimal Wit.

According to the release, the competition not only provides participants with feedback and statewide recognition to help build their brands, but also offers media, retail marketing and tourism opportunities for winners such as a Cup Winner Beer Trail.