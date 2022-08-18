Port City Flavor: Trials and triumphs of takeout

“It’s really more of an experience to eat mussels – mussels, they don’t travel as well as other types of foods. So I think we really have more people that want to come into the restaurant and experience the whole vibe and indoor/outdoor space,” Sparrow said.

During the pandemic, Augie’s closed for four months and subsequently relied more on takeout orders. However, the business has seen takeout revenue return to only 10 to 12% of profits as more diners seek the in-person dining experience they missed the last two years.

“We definitely did more takeout, but it was never sustainable. We closed for the longest there at Augie’s because the takeout business just wasn’t hitting very hard there,” Sparrow said.

Dine-in-focused restaurants like Augie’s will still flourish in the future, according to Sparrow. While casual dining may shift to majority carryout, he believes upscale restaurants will still have customers that value the dining experience.

“UberEats can’t create a vibe or a going-out experience. People are always going to want to go out,” Sparrow said. “And yeah, there’s a convenience factor – does it take away some business? Sure. But I could see it being more of a challenge for fast, casual, you know, smaller-style restaurants that aren’t really a go-out destination.”