Summer learning program under way

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]

Breaks with Impact, a summer learning program that teaches students about issues surrounding their community and offers volunteer opportunities, is in full swing.

Day programs in July were open to students in grades 6 through 12, who volunteered with social issues like food insecurity, climate change and supporting women, according to the Volunteer Alexandria website.

During the past week, 41 volunteers donated their time and energy over an eight-day period to pack and distribute 35 bags of groceries at a local food pantry, bag 400 groceries for a monthly food distribution, mulch 315 feet of trail at Chinquapin Park, pick up 20 pounds of trash at Windmill Hill Park, feed more than two dozen people at Meade Memorial lunch program and write welcome letters to women returning from incarceration, according to a news release.