Suspect charged in double shooting

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]
The Alexandria Police Department announced Monday that Francis Rose, 27, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder following a July 16 burglary turned double homicide in the city’s West End.
Rose is officially charged with the murders of Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman, 48, and Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez, 24. In addition to the two counts of second-degree murder, Rose has been charged with two counts of firearm use in commission of a felony, according to APD.
On the morning of July 16 at approximately 7:30 a.m., APD was called to the 100 block of Century Drive for a residential burglary and then in a subsequent call to the 200 block of Century Drive for a report of shots fired.
Rose was arrested on the day of the incident, according to APD, and continues to be held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.