Suspect charged in double shooting

The Alexandria Police Department announced Monday that Francis Rose, 27, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder following a July 16 burglary turned double homicide in the city’s West End.

Rose is officially charged with the murders of Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman, 48, and Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez, 24. In addition to the two counts of second-degree murder, Rose has been charged with two counts of firearm use in commission of a felony, according to APD.