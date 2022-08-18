Your Views: Long live the Torpedo Factory

To the editor:

What follows is a letter to the residents of Alexandria from a long-time artist at the Torpedo Factory.

Dear Alexandria,

Thank you for your generous support for the Torpedo Factory Art Center over the years. Your continued financial investment creates a cultural institution with far-reaching influences that benefit our community, the D.C. area and even the country. It has undoubtedly had a profound impact on me.

Alexandria is my adopted hometown. My parents grew up together in the Los Angeles area. As an Army Officer stationed at the Pentagon, my father moved our family to Fairfax County Alexandria in 1973. I attended Mount Vernon High School and graduated from Virginia Tech.

During my last two years at the university, I moved to the City of Alexandria as a student to take classes and help inaugurate the new Washington-Alexandria Architecture Center, an urban extension of the Virginia Tech School of Architecture + Design, now located on Prince Street. I have lived in the city ever since. My wife and I currently reside in the Del Ray neighborhood.

I joined the Torpedo Factory Art Center in 1983. As a resident artist for 38 years, I have been able to devote my life to my art and grow from the opportunities afforded to me by Alexandria. My artwork takes the architectural hand skills I learned in school and explores them as an art form. For example, what new expressions result when architectural drafting, rendering and model making are applied to a portrait or landscape? My most recent work finds art in science, technology, engineering and mathematics concepts. You can find two of my digital drawings on aluminum, inspired by electromagnetism and the Fermilab bubble chamber, hanging at the Principle Gallery on King Street through Aug. 21.