My View: ‘No’ to grant-driven planning

BY BILL ROSSELLO

When a city government settles on a solution before it defines the problem, it usually means they are on the path to a policy misstep. When it consumes $87 million of state grant money, it may turn into a major policy disaster. But that’s exactly the path that city hall has chosen with the proposed overhaul of the Duke Street corridor.

Duke Street is the busiest east/west arterial road in the city, carrying between 30,000 and 55,000 motor vehicles daily between I-395 and Telegraph Road. It is the supply route servicing scores of local businesses and the only route for trucks that need to access some of the city’s key industrial zones. In other words, Duke Street may be the most critical arterial road in Alexandria.

Yet, the city is rushing to transform it despite any significant community support. An advisory committee to City Council will soon review alternative designs for dedicated bus and bicycle lanes. Those changes promise to eliminate motor vehicle lanes and valued frontage roads on which several residential neighborhoods depend, while fundamentally hindering mobility for most of the approximately 43,000 city residents that live along that corridor.

Such a transformation of Duke Street would inevitably lead to neighborhood safety and parking challenges, and much slower trips to work, the grocery store, school and the doctor’s office. It would also promise greater congestion and severe limits on left-hand turns, particularly into neighborhoods for the 97% of road users who are likely to continue using their cars on Duke Street.