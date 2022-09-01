About Alexandria: Communicating about schools

Second, during the school day many teachers, particularly those in secondary schools, are so focused on their classes that they operate in near blackout mode for communications outside of school, so it will probably be necessary to leave a message of some type.

Third, most teachers have telephones, but they are generally programmed not to ring in classrooms and are designed primarily for in-school calls. Moreover, teachers move around. The days of teachers spending their entire day in the same classroom seem to be ending, at least in the secondary schools. Thus, the standard advice from teachers to parents on Back-to-School Night is, “Email is the best way to reach me.”

Fourth, the sheer volume of communications at the beginning of the year from school and division administrators and others sometimes drives teachers to conclude that they can prepare for their classes or manage their email inboxes, but not both until things settle down.

So, to everyone returning for a new school year: Let’s have a great school year. If you have a concern, talk directly to your teacher.

The writer is a former lawyer, member of the Alexandria School Board from 1997 to 2006, and English teacher from 2007 to 2021 at T.C. Williams High School, now Alexandria City High School.