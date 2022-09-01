ACPS ups security

A March school safety report also revealed more violent incidents at the schools: 18 students were arrested, 41 fights or assaults were reported and 13 weapons were seized, including a gun, five knives, a stun gun, two fake weapons and pepper spray, between August and December 2021. The report stated that 71 incidents occurred at Francis C. Hammond Middle School, 59 incidents at ACHS, 49 incidents at elementary schools and 12 incidents at K-8 schools.

School Board Member Abdel Elnoubi said that while he recognizes parents’ concerns about school safety this year, he believes that ACPS staff will effectively enforce the new measures and keep parents informed.

“Look, I get it, I’m an ACPS parent myself, and I want to know that ACPS is doing everything they can do to keep my child and each ACPS student safe, especially when there’s a threat or incident,” Elnoubi said. “So clear and transparent communications is critical to making parents feel safe.”

Katy Matthews, president of the ACHS Parent Teacher Advisory Council, said that she believes the new security measures are already being properly enforced; when she picked up her son from the high school for a doctor’s appointment, she had to call school security officers before meeting her son outside, and the officers required a doctor’s note for her son to get back in.

“I actually just experienced the campus. I had to pick up my son for a doctor’s appointment, and it seemed to go very smoothly. I was not allowed in the building,” Matthews said. “I am an adult that does not work, [am] not a child that goes to that school, and so I’m not allowed in that building.”