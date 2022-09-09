AHD to hold Monkeypox information session

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]

In collaboration with the city, the Alexandria Health Department will host a virtual information session about Monkeypox on Sept. 14. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

As Monkeypox cases increase in the Northern Virginia area, public health officials will hold the meeting to address concerns from residents in the community as well as give important information on how the virus is spread, common symptoms, vaccine eligibility and what the city is doing to keep residents informed, according to a press release from AHD.

The meeting comes after a tweet by Mayor Justin Wilson, who informed residents that Alexandria had hit 50 confirmed cases of Monkeypox. Virginia as a whole has had over 353 confirmed cases so far, and in order to better educate the community about the virus, AHD is encouraging residents with questions to attend the virtual meeting.

Prior to the meeting residents can submit questions or concerns in advance by visiting the city’s website, which also includes information about the spread of the virus and when to contact a doctor.