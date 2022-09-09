Alexandria Harmonizers present fall concert

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria Harmonizers, a barbershop chorus in the city, will present their upcoming fall showcase, “A Beautiful Morning,” on Saturday at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall.

Dedicated to the front-line workers who served Alexandria during the COVID-19 pandemic, the concert will offer those individuals free tickets thanks to a grant from the Alexandria Commission for the Arts. All other general admission tickets are offered at a discounted rate of $20. For the full “Harmonizer Experience,” which is $100, attendees will receive the best seats in the house, a backstage meet and greet and a gift bag.

The showcase begins at 7 p.m. and will feature special guests 17th St. Dance, a tap dancing troupe; First Take, a new quartet; and Drew Tepe, a local pianist.

“The opportunity to recognize pandemic workers and thank them has been something that [music director] Joe Cerutti and our music leadership team has wanted to do since the beginning of the pandemic,” Susan Fitzpatrick, the Harmonizers’ general manager, said. “I’m so excited that this can finally happen.”

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.harmonizers.org.