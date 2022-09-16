Alexandria holds naturalization ceremony

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The City of Alexandria held its first in-person annual Citizenship Day celebration on Tuesday in Market Square, where 25 candidates representing 24 countries were naturalized.

A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official gave the Oath of Allegiance to the candidates, all of whom had to meet federal requirements in order to become a naturalized citizen. The requirements include a period of continuous residence and physical presence in the United States; ability to read, write and speak English; understanding of U.S. history; good moral character and attachment to constitutional principles.

The city will also celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day on Saturday, which honors both native-born and naturalized citizens. If weather permits, the event will be held in Market Square. If not, it will be held in the Council Chambers on the second floor of city hall.