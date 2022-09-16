ALX Kids: ‘If I were the teacher’

If I were the teacher, I’d be cool

as a cucumber! I’d build a pool

so we could get on a floaty

and do math. I’d give plenty of

breaks for fun and activities.

I’d have math speed rounds

with plenty of prizes like

stuffed animals and toys. Our

field trips would be around

the globe while we collected

snow globes. As you can tell, it

would be a blast if I were your

teacher mainly because we’d

get to take a blast to the past!

Well there you go. Maybe you

should start thinking about

going back to school!

-Joshua, 11

If I were the teacher I would

let students have recess all

day because they deserve it in

a way.

The students get to choose

what classes they do to art

all day or surfing on a bay.

I would fill the library shelves

with comics and novels.

Students get to choose

what they get for lunch.

PE is only games

like every sport ever.

But going to school at Grace is

already great.

-Henry, 10

If I were the teacher I would

theme my room around

animals. I would have a

corner of my room dedicated

to reading. There would be

fun bean bag chairs, and

the bookshelves would have

different animals on them.

The desks would be placed in

the middle of the room, but

slightly staggered so everyone

could see. All of the desks

would face the front wall

which the smartboard would

be on. I would have a selection

of seats. My students would

get to choose between chairs,

wobbly stools, and chairs

with bean bags on them. I

would be a nice teacher, but I

would make sure my students

learned.

-Emily, 10

If I were a teacher, I would go

about, telling stories, of the

great drought.

History and animals would be

my thing.

I hope the kids would not

think of it as boring.

Whenever a holiday would

come,

I would hear a thrum, thrum,

thrum.

For across the hall,

the music teacher was having

a ball.

The children would dance,

sing, and shout,

hopefully they wouldn’t let

the wild things out.

Down the stairs, and through

the door,

the librarian was about to

roar!

She tore through the rows of

books, and books,

knocking down piles,

wherever she looked!

It was my duty, I realized,

to make this school what I

often saw idolized.

The horror was climbing

quicker than I had thought.

I looked at the book that I had

brought.

An idea struck me, and I threw

it down, down, down.

I was able to tuck my hands

over my ears,

as the scene revealed nicer

than it had appeared.

The ball continued, the

students not bored,

and the librarian back, with

her hoard.

-Heather, 10

If I were the teacher I would

make the desks as low as they

could go,

but I wouldn’t want to sit on

the floor or a board,

so I’d make them higher so I

don’t get fired.

Let’s hope my students don’t

get tired.

If I were the teacher I would

make the class neater, so I’d

add a heater!

-Mikey, 10

If I were the teacher,

Support would flow out of me

like a river

If I were the teacher,

My job would bring me all the

joy in the world

If I were the teacher,

My love for my students would

be more numerous than the

stars in the sky

If I were the teacher,

I would treat all students and

people equally

If I were the teacher,

I would help my students be

themselves and not force them

to be someone they were not

But I’m not the teacher, and I

cannot control,

How my teacher treats me and

the world

Yet I hope the perfect teacher

will emerge like the sun on a

rainy day,

And create a rainbow of

happiness

-Caroline, 10

If I were the teacher we would

have a bunny for a class pet.

I would also let the students

have stuffed animals on their

desks. I would have a huge

corner with bean bag chairs

and a wall full of books. Every

day a dog would run around

the room and the kids would

play with it. Everyday we

would move all the desks to

the side so we could watch a

movie. And homework would

be playing with a new toy

they got that day. They can

wear whatever they want

including pajamas. There

would be toys and games

everywhere for them to play

with. You can also bring toys,

blankets, pillows and stuffed

animals. There would still be

nap time and show and tell.

There is a wall of books and a

robotics wall which makes it

look like we are doing work.

And finally the day would

end with them getting toys,

cookies, brownies and candy

to take home. The students

would love it.

-Erin, 10

Poets

A pencil in hand

A blowing fan

The mid-autumn heat

The rushing feet

All to my classroom

Where knowledge is shared

In the classroom, where I the

teacher stand

Plants on a shelf

Potted by soil

Graphite on paper

Gray shaded landscapes

A clicking keyboard

A quick foreword

A lecture by me

Where the linguistic poet

stands

-Maddie, 10

The writers are fifth grade students at Grace Episcopal School.