Archeology month approaches

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Saturday marks the start of both October and Virginia Archeology Month, which the City of Alexandria plans to celebrate with various events online, throughout town and in the Alexandria Archeology Museum, according to a news release.

To kick off the month, the SeeWorthy Archeology Festival is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ben Brenman Park, located at 4800 Brenman Park Dr.

On Oct 11, the Alexandria Archeology Museum, located at 105 N. Union St., will hold an Indigenous Peoples’ Day Exhibit Case Uncovering from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. That same day, the Ben Brenman Awards will be presented at the City Council meeting which begins at 7 p.m.

Archeology Along the Waterfront, which offers guided walking tours along Robinson Landing with city archaeologists, will take place on Oct. 15 at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. at 7 Pioneer Mill Way.

Finally, on Oct. 26 there will be a virtual lecture of "A City Build on Ships" with Dr. Chris Dostal from 7 to 8 p.m. The event will outline the latest discoveries from digitally reconstructing four 18th-century Alexandria ships.