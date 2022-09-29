Beautification Commission seeks nominations

By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected]

The Beautification Commission is looking for nominations for public properties or individual or group activities/efforts that promote the beautification of Alexandria for their 2022 Alexandria Community Beautification Awards, according to a news release. Nominations from the public are open now through 6 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Examples of possible nominations include cleanups, invasive plant removal, public parks or other public properties that contribute to the beautification of the city through landscaping, architecture and/or environmentally sustainable practices, says the release.

To submit an effort for nomination, visit https://survey. alexandriava.gov/s3/2022- Beautification-AwardNominations-Community and fill out the form. For additional information on the Beautification Commission and their Community Beautification Awards, visit www.alexandria va.gov/Beautification.