City opposes Virginia American Water rate request

By Ariana Wilson | [email protected]

On behalf of its water customers, the City of Alexandria has formally objected to the Virginia American Water’s request to the State Corporation Commission to raise water rates, according to a news release.

The city believes the company’s proposed profit margin should be lower, the rate of bill increases should be gradual and the costs of serving customers should be allocated among residential, commercial and industrial customers, according to the release.

The company seeks to increase its rates to produce additional annual jurisdictional sales revenues totaling $14.3 million and an annual water service rate increase of $11,565,880, or 27.35%. The bill for an average residential customer using 4,5000 gallons of water per month would increase by about 40%, or $117 per year.

Community members can submit online feedback with the State Corporation Commission by Sept. 20. The commission will hold a public hearing on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. and Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., where participants may join via telephone, webcast or in-person.

To submit comments, visit https://scc.virginia.gov/case comments/comment/PUR2021-00255.