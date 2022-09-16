City resident shot Saturday night

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]

One person was shot in the 3800 block of Old Dominion Boulevard on Sunday night, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. A 50-year-old man was reported shot and taken to George Washington University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to ALXnow. APD is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Detective Robert Hill at [email protected] or 703-746-6712. Callers can remain anonymous.