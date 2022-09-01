City seeks comment on King Street pedestrian pilot

The City of Alexandria is asking for community input on the King Street Place Pilot, which converted the unit block of King Street and the northern portion of Strand Street into a pedestrian-only zone from May 27 through Sept. 5.

The city closed the area to vehicles to promote foot traffic on lower King street and the new section of Waterfront Park, which has rotating art exhibits and is popular with residents and visitors.

Community members can provide feedback on the program using an online form through Sept. 13, before City Council decides whether to make the zone permanent. The form allows the public to share what they liked about the program and what should be improved; feedback will be used by council in its decision.

Community members can access the feedback form at https://www.research.net/r/AlexandriaVA-UnitKingPilot.