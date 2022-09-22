Command this!

The Washington Commanders not only ruined my Sunday, but, worse, they ruined this column. I was all set, after they went 2-0, to tell you not to believe in them. I was going to point out that the last time they went 2-0, which was 11 years ago, they won a total of three more games that season.

As they lost to the lowly Lions, you don’t need any warning. They are the same old ill-prepared, under-achieving group they’ve been for years. Much is made of clock management by NFL head coaches. Head Coach Ron Rivera needs to work on alarm clock management, as he failed to wake up his players until after halftime. Before that, the Commanders managed 56 yards of offense and politely declined to enter the Lions’ side of the field.

In their opening game, in which they managed to eke out a win against the equally lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, these marketing geniuses introduced their new brand with their newly designed W emblazoned on coffee cups over the background of the state of Washington. No, I’m not kidding.

I don’t want to say that new quarterback Carson Wentz is “big hat and no cattle.” Rather, he’s “big arm and throws to players on the opposing team.”

Much has been made of the distractions created by Snyder and his crew in just about every off season. The organization has racked up enough accusations and controversies to put congress to shame.

I had my own encounter with the team years ago, when then new coach Steve Spurrier was going to record radio spots for a client of mine.

The Old Ball Coach could not have been more gracious as I personally visited their facility in Ashburn, recording equipment in hand. He had to excuse himself before we got started so I was left alone in his office. Using my highly developed skill of upside-down reading, I perused a hand-written note headlined “Quarterback Dos and Don’ts” “Oh boy,” I thought. “This guy is supposed to be an offensive genius.”