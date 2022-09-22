Early voting begins for General Election

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Early voting in the city will begin tomorrow for the General Election, with the ballot including a contest for the United States House of Representatives.

Running for the 8th district, which represents Alexandria, is incumbent Don Beyer as a Democrat, Karina Lipsman as a Republican and Teddy Fikre as an independent.

All registered voters in the state can vote by mail or in person. The deadline to vote is Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. In-person voting will take place at the Office of Voter Registration & Elections, located at 132 N. Royal St. and Charles E. Beatley, Jr. Central Library, located at 5005 Duke St.

All mail-in ballots must be received by the Office of Voter Registration & Elections by Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. Ballot drop boxes will be available at polling places on Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and an outdoor drop box is located in front of the Office of Voter Registration & Elections at all times through Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17. For more information, visit alexandriava. gov/Elections.