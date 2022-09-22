East Lynhaven Gateway gets smoke alarms

By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected]

On Oct. 1, the Alexandria Fire Department will install smoke alarms in the East Lynhaven Gateway neighborhood at 9 a.m, according to a news release. The Alexandria Smoke Alarm Safety Installation Task Force, which was designed by the Alexandria Fire Department, Friendship Firehouse and the American Red Cross, will provide working smoke alarms to neighborhoods in Alexandria.

ASSIST is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide every home in Alexandria an in-home fire visit to ensure there is a working smoke alarm as part of their “Sound the Alarm” event.

Those interested in volunteering to ensure families facing home emergencies have the necessary resources can register to volunteer through the American Red Cross website. Once registered through the Red Cross, enter zip code 22304 and click on “In Home Fire Safety Visits – Sound the Alarm Alexandria, VA,” to find the event and register to volunteer. Registered volunteers are asked to report to the Leonard “Chick” Armstrong Recreation Center at 8 a.m. for a briefing on the day of the event.

For more information, reach out to Firefighter Ashley Whisonant, community outreach coordinator, at 703-746- 5217 or [email protected] alexandriava.gov.