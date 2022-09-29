Inova Hospital hosts virtual meeting

By Kassidy McDonald │[email protected]

Inova Health System will host a virtual community meeting on Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. to provide an update about the development proposal for the new hospital campus, according to a news release.

The proposal includes plans for a new hospital, a cancer center, a specialty care center and is set to be built on the former Landmark Mall site. Representatives from Inova and their design consultants will present the current development proposal on Zoom and answer participants questions and concerns.

If interested in attending the virtual meeting, use this link https://thelandlawyers. zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_tMB7CAAjSDWeCvfQd_ ZWdA to register in advance. For more information and any questions visit https://www. alexandriava.gov/Landmark or email [email protected]