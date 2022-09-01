Long-term success in ALX

Andrew has lived in Alexandria since he was a child and has watched his father successfully run King’s Jewelry his entire life. The business has changed a lot, Andrew said, as it has been important to keep up with styles of jewelry and watches that become trendy at any given period in time.

King’s Jewelry sells necklaces, rings, bracelets and watches, and is also home to a full gold shop. In the back of the store, there are three goldsmiths who perform custom work and repairs. For Andrew, the most important part of the store’s business is the generations of customers that keep coming in. “Their moms bought their engagement rings here and now they’re here, and even sometimes the third generation comes in,” Andrew said about the store’s customers. “So just that repeat business or referral is the biggest thing for us – and the best advertising we can get.”

That doesn’t mean that in the 67 years King’s Jewelry has been open, it hasn’t experienced hardships. It has been a constant cycle of staying current, Andrew said. When the shop first opened, much of the inventory was giftware; it has now changed to be mostly jewelry. The store usually acquires inventory from attending jewelry shows, where items are hand picked to sell in the store. King’s Jewelry focuses on quality rather than just carrying the typical major designer lines you can likely find in any jewelry store. Andrew also said that about 10 years ago, the entire inside of the store was remodeled. While it was closed for two weeks, they gutted the interior and rebuilt all of the jewelry cases to be more modern. COVID-19 also proved to be a challenge to King’s Jewelry; shopping for jewelry is usually a tactile experience where people want to touch the items they’re buying. The store closed for a two-month period at the peak of the pandemic and had to focus on another way to keep the business afloat. “We were still doing stuff from home or delivering if someone needed something, [like if] we had their engagement ring and it was here before we closed – because it was kind of a quick shutdown. Once we reopened – because our business is a face-to-face thing – we had people come back right away and it was really good to see,” Andrew said.

According to Andrew, his father Brad semi-retired during the pandemic, so he doesn’t come into the store as much anymore, but will do a lot of the store’s work from his home. Brad often says “I’ve been walking through that door for 57 years!” Besides the immediate family, Andrew said the store has about 10 staff members who have been working for the business for a number of years and have become family. Andrew attributes King’s Jewelry’s 67 years of longevity to the trust that they have built over the years in the community. “Because we have been here so long, a lot of people have had friends or family that have shopped here, so it is a place they know they can trust,” Andrew said. “There’s a lot of people that have grown up here … and you get new people that come and go. You ask a neighbor, ‘Oh I just moved here,’ and they tell you this is the place to go.”