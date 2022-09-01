Man dies in industrial accident

The Alexandria Police Department reported that a construction worker fell to his death off the roof of an apartment building at the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane in Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the Meridian At Eisenhower apartment complex, which is currently under construction. In response to the accident, there was a heavy police presence in the 2100 block of Mill Road.

The man, who was a part of a work crew on the roof of the building, fell four or five stories, according to APD spokesperson Marcel Bassett. He was transported to the hospital, but was announced dead on arrival.