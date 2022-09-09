My View: Remembering Mikhail Gorbachev

In the last week, I have reconnected with several of my CIA colleagues. Despite the passage of 36 years, we still feel the excitement of having been small spokes in an enormous wheel, working on something important.

We were in the Soviet division of the now defunct Office of Leadership Analysis within the CIA. My “account” was the leadership of the 15 Soviet republics, from Ukraine to Kazakhstan to the Baltic states. While I didn’t directly write about Gorbachev, his policies impacted everything I did, as the reforms he launched led to a push for greater freedom both within the USSR and in the Eastern European countries behind the Iron Curtain.

It’s well-documented that current Russian President Vladimir Putin was no fan of Gorbachev, and that Putin blames Gorbachev for Russia’s lost empire. Putin is correct that the empire would have lasted a bit longer if not for Gorbachev’s policies.

But the real wonder is how quickly it all crumbled and how explosive the pent-up desire for freedom and self-determination was in all of those countries and republics. It was like a lightning strike on a parched California mountain: the raging fire that perestroika and glasnost produced could not be contained before it consumed everything in its path. Which in this case was the USSR itself.

Of course, glasnost and perestroika were just the matches that set the fire, not its cause; those arid conditions had been almost 70 years in the making before Gorbachev arrived on the scene. A repressive, corrupt government coupled with a dismal economy was going to crumble at some point anyway.