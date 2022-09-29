My View: We can reduce poverty!

Thanks to a grant from Economic Opportunity Funders in 2021, ACT provided outreach grants to five community organizations to inform residents about the federal child tax credit and the earned income tax credit. These organizations sent text messages, met with residents at barber shops, collaborated with local houses of worship, and so much more to spread to word so that Alexandrians would benefit from these remarkable programs. (Read more about these outreach efforts at https://www.actforalexandria.org/ initiatives/t/child-tax-credit/)

This news is very encouraging. When we give families direct assistance and the freedom to spend money on things they need, they improve their lives in significant ways.

These successful poverty-reducing efforts bode well for an innovative program the City of Alexandria is launching this fall. Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) is a pilot program that will provide direct cash assistance to households at 50% or below the area medium income, $71,150 annually for a family of four. Fueled by the American Rescue Plan Act, ARISE is one way that the City of Alexandria is addressing the longstanding national and institutional problem of the racial income gap.