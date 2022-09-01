Out of the Attic: Alexandria’s other labor titan

Writing about the history of organized labor in Alexandria often begins and ends with a discussion of John L. Lewis, President of the United Mine Workers, and the Congress of Industrialized Organizations, who lived in the Lee-Fendall House at 614 Oronoco St. Lewis was undoubtedly a towering figure in American organized labor, but Alexandria was also the birthplace of an- other prominent union organizer, Lucy Randolph Mason.

Mason’s family had deep roots in Virginia, and she was related to George Mason, John Marshall and Robert E. Lee. Despite her aristocratic pedigree, Lucy Randolph Mason dedicated herself to a progressive vision of the United States and the South, with improved lives for both white and Black women.

Born in Alexandria in 1882, Mason started working for the Richmond Young Women’s Christian Association as a stenographer in 1914. In 1923, the Richmond YWCA appointed her its general secretary. Her work there caught the attention of other prominent reformers, leading to her appointment as the secretary of the National Consumers League in New York. It was the only time she moved out of the South.