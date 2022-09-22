Out of the Attic: Hope and remembrance in Alexandria

The poem and hymn known as the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” originated in 1900, when a group of young men in Jacksonville, Florida were organizing a celebration for President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.

James Weldon Johnson, educator, author, diplomat and activist, and his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, composer, singer, actor and music supervisor, collaborated to write it. While pacing the front porch at their family home, James wrote the lyrics, handing each stanza to his brother, who set the poetry to music at the piano.

The brothers sent the manuscript to their New York publisher, Edward B. Marks, who mimeographed copies to be used by the chorus at the segregated Stanton School, where James was principal. Five hundred students sang it on Feb. 12, 1900, at Lincoln’s birthday festivities. Several months later, their publisher printed the song as “The National Negro Hymn.”

After the school burned down in the spring of 1901, the Johnsons moved to New York to pursue a career in show business. Along with Bob Cole, a Black composer who is considered to be one of the greatest in Black entertainment, they published more than 200 hundred songs.