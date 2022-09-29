Out of the Attic: Julio Duran: The role of ‘Impacto’

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America are celebrated during this time.

Perhaps many of us don’t know who Julio Duran is, possibly because he no longer lives in northern Virginia. But before he returned to his homeland of Bolivia, Duran spent 40 years in this area, many of them in Alexandria publishing the monthly “Impacto.” In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month – a term he would probably object to – we’d like to profile him today.

A native of Tarija, Bolivia, Duran had a background in journalism that predated his residence in the United States. After studying journalism at the University of La Plata in Argentina, he founded the “La Tablada” newspaper in La Paz, Bolivia, and co-directed the magazine “Mundo.”