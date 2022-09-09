Out of the Attic: Pushing back against the D.C. rule

A fascinating map of Alexandria issued in 1845 by the noted map maker Thomas Sinclair documents an unusual period in the city’s history, when it was still included within the boundaries of the District of Columbia, but just before steps were initiated to retrocede the land area on the west bank of the Potomac back to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The map was prepared by a young civil engineer, Maskell C. Ewing, who was an 1826 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. Ewing’s skills as a topographer and his attention to detail were considerable, and his documentation of Alexandria that year offers numerous clues to how the city had developed in the first century since its creation.

But the confluence of emerging geo-political and social issues in the region also foretold a future of vast opportunities and devastating threats. By 1845, Alexandria had officially been part of Washington, D.C. for less than 50 years, but the economic growth anticipated by its inclusion within the federal district fell short of expectations. Geographically, the district’s diagonal boundary line, visible here on the left side of the Jones Point Peninsula and proceeding to the rural wilderness beyond the angled turn of King Street at the top, slashed the southern downtown area into two parts without respect for the existing street grid or governance.