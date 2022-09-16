Queen Elizabeth II’s book of condolences

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The British Officers Club of Washington, D.C. has created a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II, which interested residents are encouraged to sign.

Anyone who wishes to express their condolences for the longest serving monarch in British history can visit the Athenaeum, located at 201 Prince St., until Saturday at 4 p.m.

Signings are available today from 2 to 7 p.m., tomorrow from noon to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Once the book of condolences closes, the Athenaeum will host a short commemoration ceremony where anyone interested in speaking may do so.