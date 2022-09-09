Street maintenance begins

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]

The Department of Transportation and Environmental Services began repaving and conducting street maintenance on Tuesday, with the project expected to last 10 days. T&ES is responsible for the maintenance and repair of sidewalks, alleys and more than 561 lane miles of road in the City of Alexandria, according to a T&ES update.

Alexandria residents who live on affected streets will be notified via project signs and/or letters. Temporary “No Parking” signs will also be posted before work begins, and it is vital for anyone parking in affected areas to observe these signs to avoid tickets and towing.

Citywide street resurfacing will affect the following areas: Bennett Street (from Saylor Place to end); Saylor Place (entire length); Sterling Avenue (from North Quaker Lane to end); Coventry Lane (from North Quaker Lane to end); South Floyd Street (from Duke Street to Wheeler Avenue); Notabene Drive (from Old Dominion Boulevard to Four Mile Road); Four Mile Road (from Mount Vernon Avenue to Florence Drive); Aspen Street (from Landover Road to Russell Road).

The citywide street resurfacing programs reflect the city’s commitment to keeping infrastructure in good condition so pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and other users can safely travel through the city, the T&ES update said.