Suspect arrested in Saturday shooting

By Kassidy McDonald | [email protected]
The Alexandria Police Department arrested one person in connection to a shooting that injured an innocent bystander on Saturday, according to a news release.
Tykeece Simms, 21, of Alexandria, has been charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from APD. He is being held without bond at the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.
On Saturday, APD responded to gunshots at 8:21 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fayette Street. A 38-year-old woman was wounded in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. She was shot in her lower extremity but is expected to recover.
The investigation is still active and anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective John Brattelli at 703-746-6699 or [email protected]