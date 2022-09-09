Teen killed in scooter incident

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

A 16-year-old boy died early on Monday after he was hit by an SUV while riding an electric scooter in the city, the Alexandria Police Department confirmed.

According to APD, on the morning of Aug. 27 Miguel Rivera was riding south on Beauregard Street and trying to turn left onto Sanger Avenue when he was hit by a Black Toyota RAV-4 driving north.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., APD officers responded to the incident and took Rivera to the hospital, who succumbed to his injuries after one week in the ICU.