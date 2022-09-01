Your Views: Coming to terms with our national origins

When U.S. slaves escaped to British North America, as Canada was known before the American Civil War, they were immediately recognized as full- fledged persons with rights, pursuant to Somerset v Stewart, very much in contrast to their status in antebellum America.

Because the King of England is considered the titular head of the Church of England, its American adherents, after the American Revolution, had to divorce from the church in Great Britain and establish in the newly independent United States the self-governing Protestant Episcopal Church. Nowhere is the tension between Markham’s achievement-versus-sin dichotomy more keenly felt than in the American Anglican Communion, which has one foot planted firmly in each of the contending tendencies.

On Aug. 4, a group of prominent historians met with President Joe Biden for two hours to warn him that the United States is closer to a civil war than is commonly realized, according to businessinsider.com. What these historians, owing likely to liberal leanings, do not seem to grasp is that a country cannot renounce the basis for its own founding and expect to endure because the basis will win out, especially for the United States, whose Constitution allows changes only via a supermajority unlikely to be attained.