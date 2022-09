In the Alexandria Times story “School Board ponders grading changes,” Sept. 1, 2022, Meagan Alderton, the School Board chair, labels teachers as “pawns of the institutions that gave [them their] education.”

“Pawn” is the opposite of how I would describe any of my child’s teachers. Let me be the first to defend their honor against such accusations and demand for them an apology from the board.

-Keith Anderson, Alexandria