Your Views: Reform the School Board

But if you took a poll, most residents would have no idea who the School Board members are. This is partly because even if they did cast a vote for the School Board, they didn’t for six of the members. Sometimes there are only just enough candidates willing to run, so there is no contest, no campaigning and no forums to get to know the candidates.

Second, the chair is chosen by their colleagues, so voters have no direct say in who is chair. After they cast their vote, their attention probably drops off considerably. Third, I can imagine being on the School Board takes an incredible amount of time and attention to detail, but they are paid only $15,000 a year, with the chair making $17,000.

Is it expected that they do a full-time job, and commit the time and energy to the equivalent of a second job? Or is the expectation that only the wealthy or parents whose spouses make sufficient income can commit to be on the School Board?

The School Board needs to be strengthened, not only to tackle the issues that arise, but because schools are the first building block of democracy – and our democracy is currently under threat. If we don’t expand the connection between citizens and our school board, we could find ourselves with members who don’t reflect our values. They may want to ban books, dictate how race is taught or restrict rights for LGBTQ students.

We need more citizens to be engaged in education, whether they have kids in the public school system or not. Maybe they want to volunteer or move from other careers to help fill our national teacher shortage.